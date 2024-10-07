New nature corridor scheme aims to reconnect ancient woodlands and boost biodiversity in Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Lost Woods of the Low Weald and Downs project is calling for landowners to sign-up to a new nature corridor creation scheme, which will help to reconnect ancient woodlands across a large area of Sussex.

The partnership project is looking for sections of land that can be either planted or left to naturally recolonise with trees and shrubs, which will allow wildlife to move more freely between ancient woodland habitats and boost biodiversity.

Covering a 314 sq km area, spanning from Lewes in the east to Storrington in the west, the project aims to restore ancient woodlands (woods that have existed since 1600).

Ancient woodlands are the richest and most complex habitats in the country. Once vast, they now cover just 2.5% of the UK and are home to more threatened species than any other. In Sussex, ancient woodlands support rare species including the dormouse and Bechstein’s bat.

Landowners can apply for funding for trees and hedges

Bob Epsom, Outreach adviser for the Woodland Trust, said: “Over the past century we’ve lost much of our ancient woodlands in Sussex due to intensive agriculture and expanding development. This project is really exciting as it aims to link some of the pockets of ancient woodlands that are remaining across the Low Weald.

“By doing so, we’ll be able to improve biodiversity as species can migrate through the landscape again, and the ecosystem as a whole will be more resilient and able to recover better from any future environmental shocks.

“For landowners, there are so many benefits of getting involved. Trees reduce flooding, prevent soil erosion in farming, and provide shelter and shade for livestock. Hedging creates more homes for wildlife. Together, we can make a real difference to biodiversity levels in the area and help some of our most at-risk species.”

Interested landowners will receive free advice on the best way to create wooded habitat on their land, and volunteer help with planting trees or hedges can be arranged.

If you are a landowner interested in joining the scheme, or a volunteer who would like to help with planting, please visit www.lostwoods.org.uk or email [email protected].

The project is also hosting a free workshop to explain funding schemes available to landowners for wooded habitat creation, with speakers from The Woodland Trust, Natural England, and the Forestry Commission on Thursday 21 November.

The Lost Woods project is made possible with The National Lottery Heritage Fund and is a partnership project between The Woodland Trust, Sussex Wildlife Trust, Small Woods Association and Action in Rural Sussex.

As well as restoring woodlands, the project is offering woodland management training courses, and supporting disadvantaged community groups in Sussex to access nature.