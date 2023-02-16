New £1.2m cycleway / walkway linking Findon to Findon Valley along the A24 officially opened

​The new joint cycleway and walkway linking Findon and Findon Valley has been officially opened by Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith and West Sussex county councillor Deborah Urquhart.

Financed by a £1.2 million grant from the Department for Transport’s Active Travel Fund, the improvement was a priority in the West Sussex County Council Cycling and Walking Strategy to connect the South Downs National Park gateway of Findon village with Findon Valley and its local businesses, while enabling better onward connection to Worthing via the existing cycle network.

Mrs Urquhart, who is ward councillor for Angmering & Findon, deputy leader of the county council and cabinet member for environment and climate change, cut the ribbon with Mr Griffith on Thursday, February 16, surrounded by members of Findon Parish Council and Findon Valley Residents Association.She explained the project was part of the Active Travel initiative, funded by the council, with the long-term intention to continue the cycleway north to Ashington and Wiston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Griffith said: "It is great news that the new shared-use walking and cycling route is ready. It has been an important project for the area, funded by a generous Active Travel grant from the Department of Transport, and delivers a connection between the South Downs National Park at Findon village with Findon Valley.”

Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith and West Sussex county councillor Deborah Urquhart cut the ribbon, surrounded by members of Findon Parish Council and Findon Valley Residents Association

The new 2km-long pathway runs from The Black Horse pub at the south end of High Street, Findon, to May Tree Avenue, in Findon Valley. Signage then guides cyclists away from the A24 to follow the approved cycle route to Worthing.

The off-road parth is three metres wide and runs along the eastern side of the A24. Existing footways were widened to accommodate walkers and cyclists safely, and a new fence was installed along part of the route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme was approved by Joy Dennis, cabinet member for highways and transport, in April 2022.

Proposals for the shared path were the subject of public engagement the previous summer, with 685 responses received.