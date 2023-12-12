New solar farm could be built on Eastbourne agricultural land
A planning application submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council seeks to build a solar photovoltaic farm, with battery storage and associated infrastructure on agricultural land.
About 31.9 hectares of land near Cross Levels Way will be used for the farm, which will have an operational lifespan of 40 years before being decomissioned and returned to agricultural use, the plans state.
The solar panels would generate approximately 20 megawatts of electricity, according to the plans.
The Planning, Design and Access statement reads: “There is a significant and quantifiable need for the deployment of solar farms and other
renewable energy generation, which is being driven by government at local and national level in the UK.”
The environmental and technical reports that form part of the planning application submission state that there would be ‘no unacceptable environmental impacts’.
One resident, however, has objected to the application.
Adam Welton, of Homewood Close, said his property backs onto the field the proposed solar panels will be built on.
He said: “The area is known as Eastbourne's national park, therefore it should be kept green with little to no development to keep nature in. There are many other sites which could be used which is out of the way and not near residents.
"Visually when you're arriving to Eastbourne and see the fields on either side with the lake it is visually pleasing.
“With the solar farm, I’m afraid that it will look a bit tacky.”
Meanwhile, Richard Knights of Prideaux Road has supported the proposal.
He said: “Not only can this project provide cheap renewable electricity. This will still allow the livestock to continue grazing and will be able to provide shade during the summer.
“This will also help to combat climate change and the battery storage will help to balance the grid and possible savings to customers who have Smart Tariffs with the energy companies.
"I also think that a solar farm is very attractive and sometimes looks like water glistening.”
A decision on the proposals is set to be made in February 2024.