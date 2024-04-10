Newhaven experiences flooding in “some of the highest tides on record”
Denton Island and West Quay were severely flooded due to a combination of very high tides and the effects of Storm Eric. A flood warning remains in the area, meaning that some flooding is possible and to be prepared.
An Environment Agency spokesman said: “On Monday night the south coast experienced some of the highest tides on record, with an extra half-a-metre caused by the storm on top of normal spring tides. Our teams are out across the region supporting other agencies and to check the effect of the conditions on our flood defences.
“We know the devastation flooding can cause, and we sympathise with anyone whose property was flooded.
“People should still remain vigilant despite an improving situation, and check their flood-risk at www.gov.uk/flood or on Floodline: 0345 988 1188. Updates are also available on our X feed, formerly Twitter: @envagencyse.”
