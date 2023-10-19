BREAKING
Nofence satellite system introduced on Wiston Estate as Dexter cattle return for winter

​The world's first virtual fence has been introduced on the Wiston Estate as the Dexter cattle return to Steyning Downland Scheme for the winter.
Elaine Hammond
Elaine Hammond
Published 19th Oct 2023, 15:37 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 15:38 BST
The friendly cows are back on the Rifle Range and Steyning Coombe and will spend the winter chomping down the vegetation, to help conserve the rare chalk grassland habitat.

The Dexters are all wearing satellite collars, funded by a generous grant from the John Lewis Foundation.

The charity will be experimenting with Nofence over the winter. The collars are designed to control herd on pasture, any time from anywhere.

Cattle breeder Frances Sedgwick with her Dexter cattle on the Steyning Downland SchemeCattle breeder Frances Sedgwick with her Dexter cattle on the Steyning Downland Scheme
Cattle breeder Frances Sedgwick with her Dexter cattle on the Steyning Downland Scheme

Without the cattle, and a lot of hard work from the conservation volunteers, all the grassland on the estate would soon revert back to brambles, scrub and then dense, dark and 'rather ecologically boring' sycamore woodland, according to the charity.

The cows are vital for enabling the estate's scarce chalk grassland wild flowers thrive.

To find out where the Dexters are grazing, use a smartphone to scan the QR code on the gate posters around the Rifle Range. Dogs should be kept on a lead at all times.

