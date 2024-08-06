Open letter calls on government to ban new incinerators

An open letter signed by more than 50 environmental and/or health NGOs, other organisations and campaign groups, including Greenpeace, Friends of the Earth and No Incinerator 4 Horsham Community Group (Ni4H), calls on the UK government to urgently introduce a ban on new waste incineration capacity in England to support recycling, waste minimisation, and the move towards a circular zero waste economy.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The United Kingdom Without Incineration Network (UKWIN), together with Ni4H, Greenpeace, Friends of the Earth, and more than 50 national and local environmental and/or health NGOs, other organisations and campaign groups, published an open letter on July 31 setting out the urgent case for a ban on new incineration capacity.

The letter, which has been sent to Environment Secretary Steve Reed and Circular Economy Minister Mary Creagh, welcomes the Government’s recent announcement that “creating a roadmap to move Britain to a zero waste economy” is one of Defra’s core priorities and calls on Government Ministers to take steps to ensure that waste incineration does not undermine the commitment to recycling improvements and waste minimisation efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the letter, England has 22 million tonnes of incineration capacity including nearly 5 million tonnes currently under construction. The letter argues that this already exceeds the 15.5 million tonnes of waste that would be available for incineration by 2030 if waste falls in line with the Government target to halve residual waste per capita by 2042.

Energy generated from burning waste comes with a higher carbon intensity than gas and sometimes coal.

The letter warns that allowing construction of the nearly 10 million tonnes of additional capacity with planning permission that has yet to enter construction (including the proposed Horsham incinerator) would go against the waste management hierarchy.

Shlomo Dowen, National Coordinator of UKWIN explained that: “The recycling rates for both Wales and Scotland improved after these nations introduced a moratorium on new incineration capacity in 2021. It is vital that a halt to new English incineration capacity is brought in straight away, as England has far too many waste incinerators and this is holding back recycling."

This joint letter comes shortly after the Climate Change Committee re-iterated their own call for a moratorium on additional Energy from Waste incineration capacity “until a review of capacity requirements has been completed and an updated assessment of residual waste treatment capacity requirements published”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the adverse climate impacts of incineration, the open letter explains how: “Energy generated from burning waste comes with a higher carbon intensity than gas and sometimes coal, so a ban on new incineration capacity would support Labour’s ambitious manifesto commitment to deliver zero-carbon electricity by 2030."

A template letter asks your MP to support the call for a ban on new waste incineration capacity in England, as set out in the open letter. https://ukwin.eaction.org.uk/NoMoreIncinerators

The United Kingdom Without Incineration Network (UKWIN) is a network of anti-incineration campaigners and local campaign groups who oppose incineration because of adverse impacts on recycling, climate change, resource security, health and the environment.

Further information is available here: https://ni4h.org