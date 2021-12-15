Parking charges hike at Arlington Reservoir
Parking machines at Arlington Reservoir, near Berwick, will no longer take coins and the price of parking is to rise.
The parking machines have been altered to allow contactless payments.
Coins will no longer be accepted in the new machines on the South East Water-owned site, as part of efforts to make paying for parking more convenient for visitors and maintain hygiene in light of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the water company says.
At the same time, the price has increased by 50 pence, to £1.50 for up to two hours and £2.50 for more than two hours.
The price increase reflects the increased costs associated with contactless machines, as well as the huge amount of specialist work which goes into maintaining the 100-hectare Local Nature Reserve and Site of Special Scientific Interest, they say, adding it is the first increase in 20 years.