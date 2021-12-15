Parking charges hike at Arlington Reservoir

Arlington Reservoir

The parking machines have been altered to allow contactless payments.

Coins will no longer be accepted in the new machines on the South East Water-owned site, as part of efforts to make paying for parking more convenient for visitors and maintain hygiene in light of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the water company says.

At the same time, the price has increased by 50 pence, to £1.50 for up to two hours and £2.50 for more than two hours.