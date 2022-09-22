The virtual solar summit was chaired by MP Caroline Ansell who is exploring the use of rooftops across the town to site solar panels as Eastbourne is one of the country’s sunniest spots. Solar energy is one of the cheapest forms of energy on the market, along with offshore wind.

Organised by the Conservative Environment Network, several industry experts, MPs, and former ministers attended. Local heating contractor OHM Energy also attended and is working with East Sussex College to develop a T-level course on renewable technology.

Mrs Ansell said: “This was a really positive meeting where the opportunities and issues around solar were aired. I am certainly not dissuaded from the idea that we could harness the rooftops across our town for solar panels to help keep energy costs low and secure our supplies.

Parliament discusses the use of more solar panels in Eastbourne (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)