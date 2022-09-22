Parliament discusses the use of more solar panels in Eastbourne
A solar summit took place in Parliament this week and the topic of more solar panels being used in Eastbourne came up.
The virtual solar summit was chaired by MP Caroline Ansell who is exploring the use of rooftops across the town to site solar panels as Eastbourne is one of the country’s sunniest spots. Solar energy is one of the cheapest forms of energy on the market, along with offshore wind.
Organised by the Conservative Environment Network, several industry experts, MPs, and former ministers attended. Local heating contractor OHM Energy also attended and is working with East Sussex College to develop a T-level course on renewable technology.
Mrs Ansell said: “This was a really positive meeting where the opportunities and issues around solar were aired. I am certainly not dissuaded from the idea that we could harness the rooftops across our town for solar panels to help keep energy costs low and secure our supplies.
Most Popular
“However, the meeting heard a limiting factor in production is the lack of trained operatives. This really is preventing a speedy expansion. It was really helpful to hear from Paul Vince of OHM Energy about the development of a new T-Level renewable energy course at East Sussex College. I promised I would raise the need for more skilled workers with the Government in order to realise the ambitions of solar power in the UK.”