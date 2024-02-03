Bill Thornton from Warnham submitted the picture on Saturday, February 3, with the note: “The Worlds fasted bird, the Peregrine, rests in the sunshine, overlooking Arundel Wetlands.”

According to The Wildlife Trusts: “Peregrines are among the fastest animals on the planet, reaching speeds of up to 200 miles per hour when ‘stooping’ – diving down on its prey from a great height. Prey is usually taken mid-air and consists mostly of birds like feral pigeons and collared doves.”