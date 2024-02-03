BREAKING

Photo: world’s fastest bird spotted overlooking wetlands near West Sussex market town

A reader has sent in a photo of a beautiful Peregrine falcon near Arundel.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 13:13 GMT

Bill Thornton from Warnham submitted the picture on Saturday, February 3, with the note: “The Worlds fasted bird, the Peregrine, rests in the sunshine, overlooking Arundel Wetlands.”

He said the photo was taken on January 26.

According to The Wildlife Trusts: “Peregrines are among the fastest animals on the planet, reaching speeds of up to 200 miles per hour when ‘stooping’ – diving down on its prey from a great height. Prey is usually taken mid-air and consists mostly of birds like feral pigeons and collared doves.”

Reader Bill Thornton sent in this photo of a beautiful Peregrine falcon overlooking Arundel Wetlands

Arundel Wetlands

Reader Bill Thornton sent in this photo of a beautiful Peregrine falcon overlooking Arundel Wetlands

