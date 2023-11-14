Photos and video: beautiful autumn colours on display at Nymans near Haywards Heath
The leaves across Sussex have just about finished changing colour and have started falling to the ground.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 14th Nov 2023, 14:34 GMT
However, much of the handsome foliage is still on the trees, offering a stunning spectacle for those on a nature walk.
Photographer Steve Robards went to Nymans, at Handcross, to capture some of the seasonal sights at the garden, house and ruins.
The National Trust property features stone archways, tree-lined avenues, magnificent views of the Sussex Weald countryside and adjoining woodland with many opportunities to spot wildlife.
