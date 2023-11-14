BREAKING

Photos and video: beautiful autumn colours on display at Nymans near Haywards Heath

The leaves across Sussex have just about finished changing colour and have started falling to the ground.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 14th Nov 2023, 14:34 GMT

However, much of the handsome foliage is still on the trees, offering a stunning spectacle for those on a nature walk.

Photographer Steve Robards went to Nymans, at Handcross, to capture some of the seasonal sights at the garden, house and ruins.

The National Trust property features stone archways, tree-lined avenues, magnificent views of the Sussex Weald countryside and adjoining woodland with many opportunities to spot wildlife.

Autumn at Nymans Gardens, Handcross

1. Nymans

Autumn at Nymans Gardens, Handcross Photo: Steve Robards, SR23111401

Autumn at Nymans Gardens, Handcross

2. Nymans

Autumn at Nymans Gardens, Handcross Photo: Steve Robards, SR23111401

Autumn at Nymans Gardens, Handcross

3. Nymans

Autumn at Nymans Gardens, Handcross Photo: Steve Robards, SR23111401

Autumn at Nyman's Gardens, Handcross. SR23111401 Photo S Robards/Nationalworld

4. Nymans

Autumn at Nyman's Gardens, Handcross. SR23111401 Photo S Robards/Nationalworld Photo: Steve Robards, SR23111401

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Steve RobardsSussexNational Trust