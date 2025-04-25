Butcher’s Wood is in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and is known for its ancient oak woodland, hazel and bluebells.

The Woodland Trust describes the iconic bluebell (Hyacinthoides non-scripta) as ‘a sure sign spring is in full swing’.

The Trust said: “Bluebells are unmistakable bell-shaped perennial herbs. They actually spend the majority of their time underground as bulbs, emerging, often in droves, to flower from April onwards.”

The Trust said bluebell leaves are narrow, being about 7mm to 25mm wide and 45cm in length, while the flowers are a deep violet-blue. The bluebells are bell-shaped with six petals and up-turned tips.

