The Ardingly attraction, which is home to the Millennium Seed Bank, was the location for judging this year’s Countryfile photographic competition.

The episode was first aired on BBC One at 7pm on Tuesday, August 27, and people can now see it on iPlayer at www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m0022f95/countryfile-wakehurst.

The BBC said: “John Craven and Charlotte Smith are joined by presenter, journalist, author and avid nature lover Vick Hope to pick the final 12 images that will grace the 2025 Countryfile calendar in aid of BBC Children in Need. Charlotte also explores Kew’s millennium seed bank at Wakehurst, looking at the work being done to support our native meadows. She meets the high-tech team using robots, drones and LiDar to unlock the mysteries of trees and plants. We also catch up with Wakehurst’s nature reserve warden as he repurposes an area felled due to ash dieback, as well as meeting a bee expert deciphering the DNA of pollen.”

Wakehurst is one of the partners in Natural England’s Nature Returns initiative and viewers can see its scientists doing vital research on carbon storage.

A Wakehurst spokesperson said: “Wakehurst was lucky enough to have BBC Countryfile come and film with us a few weeks ago.” They sent some behind-the-scenes photos from the visit and said Wakehurst is preparing for its autumn and winter programme.

1 . Wakehurst Countryfile presenter Charlotte Smith and Wakehurst's seed curation manager Sarah Gattiker Photo: Wakehurst

2 . Wakehurst Countryfile presenter Charlotte Smith and Wakehurst's seed curation manager Sarah Gattiker Photo: Wakehurst

3 . Wakehurst Wakehurst became the picturesque setting for BBC's Countryfile on Tuesday, August 27 Photo: Wakehurst