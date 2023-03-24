PICTURES: Explore Wadhurst in East Sussex - named the ‘best place to live in the UK’ by the Sunday Times
Wadhurst in East Sussex has been crowned as the best place to live in the UK in a list by the Sunday Times.
By India Wentworth
Published 24th Mar 2023, 15:43 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 15:47 GMT
Wadhurst in East Sussex was named the overall winner of Best Places to Live. It was praised by judges for its ‘good schools, convenient transport connections, an amazingly well-stocked high street and stunning scenery’. They said that it offers ‘pretty much everything needed for modern life in miniature’.
