As of 9.30am (January 16) Rattle Road is closed both ways between B2191 Eastbourne Road and Dittons Road.

PICTURES: Flooding hits Polegate, Stone Cross, and Hellingly

Heavy rain overnight has caused flooding in Polegate, Stone Cross, and Hellingly today (January 16).

By India Wentworth
3 minutes ago

Other issues according to the AA traffic map (9.45am, January 16):

Very slow traffic due to flooding and earlier stalled vehicle on A2270 Eastbourne Road both ways between High Street and Huggetts Lane.

Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to flooding on A22 Hailsham Bypass both ways between A295 South Road and A271 Lower Horsebridge (Boship Roundabout). Congestion to Polegate heading northbound then back to Pevensey heading westbound along the A27.

Photos by Dan Jessup.

If you have photos to share, please send them to [email protected]

1. Rattle Road, Stone Cross/Pevensey

2. Wannock Lane, Polegate

Wannock Lane now open (9.30am, January 16) - it's passable with still some flood water to the side according to a resident.

3. Rattle Road, Stone Cross/Pevensey

4. Wannock Lane, Polegate

Stone CrossPolegateA27Pevensey