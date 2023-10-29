BREAKING
Pictures show chaos caused by flooding in Bognor Regis as Tesco car park floods

Pictures show the chaos caused in parts of Bognor Regis today (October 29), as heavy floods ravage the town.
By Connor Gormley
Published 29th Oct 2023, 16:09 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 16:12 GMT

The pictures show the Tesco superstore car park, and the Riverside Caravan Park, both on Shripney Road totally flooded today.

They come after a yellow weather warning was announced for the whole of the South East, with floods ravaging communities across the South Coast, and heavy rain continuing throughout the weekend.

Shripney Road is a frequently flooded part of Bognor Regis, with many of the same areas having flooded in January this year, when similar levels of rain saw water flowing out into the road itself.

This aerial shot shows the extent of the flooding.

1. Tesco Superstore car park floods

This aerial shot shows the extent of the flooding. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Riverside Caravan Park, also on Shripney Lane, is under water today (October 29) as heavy rains continue to hit Bognor Regis.

2. Riverside caravan park floods

Riverside Caravan Park, also on Shripney Lane, is under water today (October 29) as heavy rains continue to hit Bognor Regis. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Tesco Superstore car park floods as heavy rains hit Bognor Regis.

3. Tesco Superstore car park floods

Tesco Superstore car park floods as heavy rains hit Bognor Regis. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The car park flooded earlier this year, in January, when heavy rains led to similar results across the county.

4. Tesco Superstore car park floods

The car park flooded earlier this year, in January, when heavy rains led to similar results across the county. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

