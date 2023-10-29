Pictures show chaos caused by flooding in Bognor Regis as Tesco car park floods
Pictures show the chaos caused in parts of Bognor Regis today (October 29), as heavy floods ravage the town.
By Connor Gormley
Published 29th Oct 2023, 16:09 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 16:12 GMT
The pictures show the Tesco superstore car park, and the Riverside Caravan Park, both on Shripney Road totally flooded today.
They come after a yellow weather warning was announced for the whole of the South East, with floods ravaging communities across the South Coast, and heavy rain continuing throughout the weekend.
Shripney Road is a frequently flooded part of Bognor Regis, with many of the same areas having flooded in January this year, when similar levels of rain saw water flowing out into the road itself.