PICTURES: The search for beautiful bluebells in Brighton's Stanmer Park

And that is exactly what you will get if you manage to find the beautiful bluebells in Brighton's Stanmer Park, near the Falmer campus of Sussex University.

Having seen lots of amazing photos on social media of the bluebells, I decided it was time to track them down and capture some shots of my own. So, off we went, myself and my two children, to Stanmer Park on Saturday.

Despite living in the city, I'm sorry to say I had never visited the park before so the vastness did take me by surprise. I also naively thought the bluebells would be easy to find. There will be many of you wondering how we could miss them but we did. The park does cover a huge 495 hectares and I had two easily distracted children with me in my defence!

We did find a small patch close to Coldean Lane and I must say we still had a fantastic time on our search. We found rope swings, a mud kitchen, musical instruments, lots of wonderful trees, horses, a pond full of tadpoles and lots more as we wandered around, so a fun afternoon was still had. We also stopped off in the lovely new One Garden area for a drink and ice cream.

Below are some pictures from our trip to Stanmer Park. Fortunately, some of those more familiar with the park had more luck getting photos of the bluebells. Many thanks to Leonie Moore who has shared her photos with us, including the main photo above and some at the end of the gallery below.

Leonie has also kindly explained where I might find the bluebells if I decide to revisit soon and continue my search. Leonie said: "The bluebells are in the valley that is on the left hand side as if you are coming up, from the side furthest away from the house. It’s just before the half way point, the point between the two woods... which I call no man’s land."

*Anyone reading this who had more luck than I and found the bluebells, feel free to share your photos with us by emailing [email protected]

1. Exploring in Stanmer Park

2. There is plenty to find to keep children entertained in Stanmer Park

3. We found lots of interesting things while searching for bluebells

4. We found a few bluebells, hurrah!