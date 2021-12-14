South Downs National Park heathland - Stedham Common (Photo by Sam Moore) SUS-211214-105927001

PICTURES: Wildlife you can find in the South Downs heathland

A £2 million project which started in 2016 with backing from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and is now coming to its conclusion. Heathlands Reunited has conserved and enhanced 23,825 hectares – or 18,000 football pitches – of lowland heath, South Down National Park Authority (SDNPA) confirmed. SDNPA said heathland is a ‘wildlife oasis rarer than the rainforest and home to some of Britain’s most endangered reptile, amphibian and bird species’.

By India Wentworth
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 12:22 pm

Adder in South Downs National Park SUS-211214-111444001

The rare Dartford Warbler (Photo by Bruce Middleton) SUS-211214-105618001

Heathland Sand Lizard in South Downs National Park. (Photo by Bruce Middleton) SUS-211214-105629001

Smooth Snake in South Downs National Park by Bruce Middleton SUS-211214-111515001

