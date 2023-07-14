An investment company has announced plans to develop and operate a new solar farm co-located with battery energy storage on land in Eastbourne.

Privately-owned investment and asset management company Low Carbon said the Suncoast Solar Farm could be on land west and east of the East Coastway railway line.

A company spokesperson said: “It is anticipated that the Suncoast Solar Farm will have a capacity of approximately 20MW of renewable energy – enough to power over 6,400 family homes every year. The 5MW battery facility will reinforce the power generated by the solar farm and provide balancing services to maintain grid stability.”

The proposals for the site will also include considerable areas for landscape planting and ecological enhancements.

The proposed site location plan in Eastbourne. Picture from Low Carbon

In addition to providing a source of clean electricity and energy storage, Suncoast Solar Farm could provide opportunities for local employment and spend during the construction and operational phase of the project, whilst delivering significant biodiversity and ecological enhancements to improve aspects of the local environment.

Low Carbon said it is also developing a package of measures designed to directly benefit the surrounding local community and will be consulting with local residents to ensure they meet their needs.

The spokesperson added: “In April 2022 the Government’s British Energy Security Strategy set an ambition to increase the UK’s solar capacity from 14GW to 70GW by 2035. National Grid estimates that this will require a twelve-fold increase in storage capacity by 2050. In November 2020 Eastbourne Borough Council declared a Climate Emergency, with the aim of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030. As one of the sunniest places in England, Eastbourne is well-placed for the development of solar.”

Low Carbon will shortly be undertaking a public consultation to give local residents the opportunity to find out more about the proposals and to give their feedback.

Land where the solar farm could be developed. Picture from a resident

To find out more about Suncoast Solar Farm and to remain up to date with the consultation timeline, please visit www.suncoastsolarfarm.co.uk.

Stakeholder manager at Low Carbon Beverley Rodbard‑Hedderwick said: "We are proud to unveil our plans for Suncoast Solar Farm in one of England’s sunniest towns. This project will transform Eastbourne's energy landscape, creating enough clean energy to power over 6,400 homes every year. We look forward to speaking with residents about our plans to create a sustainable future for Eastbourne.”

