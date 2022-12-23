Arun District Council have agreed to go ahead with plans for a new park in the Bersted area, council leader Shaun Gunner (Con) has confirmed.

Councillors agreed to the plans at this year’s council budget meeting, and hope to create another ‘award-winning space’ in the Bognor Regis area, after Hotham Park, Marine Park Gardens and the Old Rectory Gardens retained their coveted Green Flag status this year.

The project will include footpaths and off-road cycleways to improve accessibility and connectivity, as well as trees, shrubs, grassland and aquatic areas to create opportunities for habitat improvements, site furniture, management of water bodies and natural play.

At approximately 47 hectacres, the new country park will merge the Bersted Brooks Local Nature Reserve, alongside open space to the north and south of Rowan Way.

The space has long been argued for by West Sussex County Councillor for Bersted Keir Greenway (Con), who thanked Clrr Shaun Gunner for his ‘commitment’ to the project. “This is a really positive project for Bersted and I look forward to taking part in the consultation, along with residents.

"As I've said before, Bersted Park and Bersted Brooks deserve to be considered for a Green Flag Award. I hope this possibility can become a reality.

"It’s really nice that, after a really long time, the focus is turning onto Bersted. We have two really nice parks in Bersted Park and Bersted Brooks and the fact that the attention has turned our way is really validating.

"For the longest time, Bersted has been associated with Bognor, but they’re very different. They have totally different issues and identities.”

