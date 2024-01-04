BREAKING

Plastic Free Eastbourne AGM -Thursday January 11

Thursday, 11 January Plastic Free Eastbourne's AGM At 2.30pm in the Courtroom of Eastbourne Town Hall and in the company of the Mayor.
All welcome to celebrate our achievements and look forward to the future of a Plastic Free Eastbourne.

We are now into our 6th year of campaigning. A lot has happened.

Please come and join our meeting.

We are all looking forward to your company.

