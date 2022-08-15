Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This autumn, the Government will table an amendment to the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill which will place a new statutory duty on water and sewerage companies to upgrade wastewater treatment works to the ‘highest technically achievable limits’ by 2030 in nutrient neutrality areas.

The aim, CPRE Sussex explained, is to tackle nutrients causing pollution in ‘habitats sites’.

However, despite the presence of habitats sites across the county, Chichester is the only district in Sussex deemed a ‘nutrient neutrality area’.

Flashback to 2012 when tons of untreated sewage was dumped into the sea after a "technical issue". Picture by Eddie Mitchell

This means the requirement to upgrade by 2030 will only apply to the Chichester district, leaving questions unanswered about how to end the discharge of untreated or partially-treated sewage into rivers and coastal areas across the rest of Sussex.

CPRE Sussex Trustee Dr Roger Smith said: “When will these upgrades be expedited in Sussex outside of Chichester district? Will they provide the additional foul-water treatment capacity needed in consequence of the huge and unprecedented housing targets imposed across Sussex? Clarification is needed.”

Another cause for concern is the caveat that wastewater treatment works should be upgraded ‘to the highest technically achievable limits’.

Dr Smith said: “Surely, the Government, in consultation with Natural England, should set and enforce the level of treatment needed, not leave it to the water companies to decide.”