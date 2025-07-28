Popular Thorney Island walk opens again after structural bridge issues resolved

The new bridge at Thorney Island

The popular walk around Thorney Island is open again after a storm revealed serious structural issues with a bridge.

An active military base connected to the mainland by a narrow strip of land, the island has a 13km circular walk around it along coastal paths, through fields and marshes, with views of mudflats and the chance to spot coastal waders and waterfowl.

In 2023 a combination of heavy rain and spring tides created a one in 75-year storm event, leading to some of the highest tide levels ever recorded along the coast. After the storm, inspection of the gate access bridge on the east side of Thorney Island under the footpath revealed serious structural issues.

The survey showed that, invisible from above, the bridge structure had been dangerously corroded by the sea air and tides over many years. The gate and the footpath over it were therefore closed by West Sussex County Council to protect public safety.

Following the closure and detailed surveys, it was identified that it was not possible to repair the walkway, and a replacement had to be considered. Responsibility for the walkway is still to be resolved, however for the good of all concerned, the British Army agreed to initially fund the works through the Defence Infrastructure Organisation. They have engaged with WSCC over recent months to design and build a new bridge, which has now successfully installed next to the east security gate by DIO contractor Vinci.

Andrew Kerry-Bedell, county councillor for Bourne said, “We’re pleased to see residents able to experience one of the best coastal walks in the area once more, and to get access to the only sandy beach west of Chichester. Thorney is a great walk for all the family and its well known for its military history, superb coastal views and bird life and even the chance to spot the occasional seal.”.

“MOD and DIO have put a lot of effort into achieving the bridge replacement, and the teamwork to get the new structure in place has been hugely appreciated. We’re delighted with the new bridge and understand that the ‘right round’ path being opened will enhance the experience for Island occupants, local residents and walkers.”

Martin Simmons, Defence Infrastructure Organisation Area Manager, said: “We’re really pleased to have worked with all concerned to overcome the challenges involved and complete this project which makes the coastal route accessible once again. It’s a lovely walk enjoyed by visitors and Thorney Island residents alike, including our soldiers and their families. We look forward to seeing lots of people making use of the new bridge in the coming weeks”.

Colonel Stu Hay, the Commander of Baker Barracks on Thorney Island, said: “I’m delighted that the bridge, originally shut by WSCC, has been replaced and 'thank you' to all those involved in re-opening it. The service people and families that live on Thorney Island are extremely lucky to have such a beautiful environment on our doorsteps, and we are pleased that the public can once again complete the full walk round the island.

As a polite reminder to all future users; all areas inside the public footpath around the island is an active Army base and a prohibited place under the National Security Act 2023. Particularly in light of recent highly public events elsewhere on military bases, for everyone’s safety and our security, walkers must stay on the designated footpath at all times and there are no publicly accessible short-cuts across the island.;.

Later in 2025 this footpath will also form part of the new King Charles III English Coastal Path.