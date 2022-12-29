Measures have been put in place to protect the town from flood damage.

Global warming is causing rising sea levels and increasing stormy weather, putting coastal towns at risk. But measures to protect Newhaven will help to prevent flooding and minimise damage.

Natural flood management is being used to mitigate the risk of flooding in vulnerable locations around the River Ouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the use of natural processes and resources to reduce the risk of flooding by making space for water and diverting it away from residential and business areas, with dams and ponds, shrubs and trees, and reconnecting rivers with floodplain.

Storm Eleanor in Newhaven. Photo by Peter Cripps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Matthew Bird, Cabinet Member for Sustainability, said: “There is no doubt at all that Lewes District Council, with our partners, is leading the way in the use of nature-based solutions to achieve climate resilience. We have seen just how important natural flood management measures are during the recent floods across the District. With increasing and more intense rainfall we will need to expand these kinds of measures considerably to minimize risk to homes, businesses, infrastructure and farmland.”

Last year The Environment Agency, with contractor JacksonHyder, Lewes District Council and Newhaven Town Council, constructed over four kilometres of flood defences over four years for Newhaven. Temporary flood barriers can now be installed across the railway during future floods, the first of it’s type in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Approximately 430 homes and 390 businesses in and around Newhaven will benefit from the scheme, which is designed to reduce the risk of flooding to a 0.5 per cent chance that in a given year the town will suffer flooding from the sea.

Increasing industrial and housing development increases the risk of flooding due to the lack of grassland to absorb high rain fall and flooding. Denton Island in particular has been the cause of much concern with the businesses and facilities based there faced with increasing threats of severe flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2013 Newhaven was hit with a tidal surge affecting between 50 and 60 properties in the Railway Road area, with the rail line closed between Seaford and Lewes. But, Lewes District Council have ensured measures are in place to protect residents from flooding.

Already vulnerable towns are at increasing risk of flooding due to climate change. Infrastructure to protect residents is becoming ever more necessary.

Advertisement Hide Ad