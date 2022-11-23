Protestors are set to line the A259 from Fishbourne to Emsworth and the A286 from Apuldram to The Witterings this Saturday (November 26) in protest against ‘the destruction’ of the Chichester Harbour and its villages.

Simon Bond of the Mayday Action Group

The ‘Mayday’ campaign group has organised the action from 10am to midday, and is encouraging residents to stand with placards in safe spots along the roads in protest.

It comes as in last week’s Observer (November 17), John Nelson, the chair of Chichester Harbour Trust, said the area of outstanding natural beauty (AONB) is under ‘severe threat’ from overdevelopment and called for urgent action to stop further major planning applications.

"Now is the time to hold our councillors and our MPs to account. Enough is enough," he said.

Mayday organiser Bruce Garrett said: “Chichester Harbour AONB is in significant decline. Protected wildlife habitats and iconic landscapes are now at risk of being lost forever. Water quality, development, loss of farmland: we're at the tipping point and now is the time to act and come together with one voice for our harbour and show our concern.

“On Saturday, we need you. We want everyone to unite in a display of strength to highlight concerns for the future of the harbour. Choose a safe and visible location from where you can be seen and heard; along the A259 from Emsworth to the Fishbourne roundabout, anywhere in a safe, visible place on a pavement or in an open roadside space from Hayling beachfront to Langstone, along the A286 from Apuldram to West Wittering.

“We want people in high vis jackets and bright clothing to bring friends and family, banners highlighting important concerns and to make some noise to say enough.”

The group’s concerns are around overdevelopment in the coastal villages around Chichester Harbour, which it says is harming the AONB, wildlife and harbour ecology. The pressure on the sewage system is also a concern, with more homes meaning more damaging overflows into the harbour, campaigners say.

Mr Garrett added: ““With one voice, we can be the change we want to see.”

