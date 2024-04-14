Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Run by the Sussex Community Foundation, the fund has benefited 187 projects in Sussex with more than £2 million in grants in the past seven years. Its 2023 report, published this week, shows £200,000 awarded to 27 projects last year.

“In both 2023 and in 2024, we are particularly pleased to be able to allocate £100,000 for capital projects, improving community and charity buildings with renewable energy solutions and energy conservation initiatives,” said Katie Scanlan, Rampion stakeholder and visitor centre manager.

“This focus ensures that charities and community groups can use more of their vital funds to directly support their local communities, whilst reducing their carbon impact.”

Sight Support Worthing's sunken sensory garden in Steyne Gardens, Worthing, was officially opened on August 1, 2023, after a transformation that was partly funded by a grant from the Rampion Community Benefit Fund. Picture by Elaine Hammond / Sussex World

In Brighton & Hove, Fareshare’s Electric Bike Research Project received a grant of £10,000, testing out using more electric bikes to deliver food to community groups across the city.

Fareshare Sussex & Surrey rescues good food from the food supply industries that would otherwise be wasted, using it to feed 22,000 hungry, vulnerable people every week.

Dan Slatter, CEO, FareShare Sussex and Surrey, said: “We are thrilled to be adding to our e-bike delivery fleet to serve the 78 community groups we deliver to in Brighton & Hove.

“As an environmental charity, it is critical that we keep reviewing our own impact to reduce our carbon emissions.”

Sew Fabulous, a sustainable sewing and textile studio at Brighton & Hove’s Open Market, were awarded £5,000 in support of their ‘Make Do And Mend’ project, reducing clothes ending up in landfill by repairing and up-cycling family clothing.

Community Base was awarded a grant of £20,000 in support of an upgraded heating and control system which will result in a saving of 42% of energy consumption at their building in Queen’s Road, Brighton.

A further £10,000 was awarded to Magnetic Ideals in support of ten family friendly ‘Creative Cost of Living Climate Cafes’ over six months in the autumn and winter in 2023, including two held at the Rampion Visitor Centre on Brighton Seafront.

In Worthing, Sight Support received funds to support a building energy audit enabling the organisation to implement new technologies that will mitigate against increases in the cost of energy and carbon reduction.

St Matthew’s in Worthing, which supports local people struggling with poverty, hunger, loneliness and addiction, was awarded £10,000 towards a Solar Photovoltaic (PV) project to install 17 panels feeding two inverters, one for the church building and the other for the church hall.

Rev Paul Taylor, the vicar at St Matthew’s Church, said: “We are so grateful for the grant from the Rampion Community Fund that has enabled us to fit the new solar panels.

“This has supported our work as a community hub in the centre of Worthing, as well as our aspiration to fulfil the Church of England’s 2030 carbon neutral target.”

Other Adur and Worthing projects supported by the Rampion Fund in 2023 included the Green Tides partnership for Friends of parks and green space volunteer groups, which was awarded £10,000 for their Growing the Wildflower Trail Project, and Denton Gardens received funds to purchase plants and other materials for the local wildlife garden.

An energy audit was supported for Arun Community Church, as well as funds for a youth space for climate action and wellbeing for the Climate Resilience Centre in Worthing,

In Horsham District, The Henfield hall was awarded £10,000 for a battery to store power generated from their solar array, and the Parochial Church Council for Henfield, Shermanbury and Woodmancote received funding to support a new insulated ceiling in the church hall.

In Newhaven, the Havens Community Hub received £10,000 to support the running costs of the Food Cooperative.

Other projects which benefited from the fund in 2023 included Community Transport Sussex, St Luke’s Advice Service, the Brighton Unemployed Centre Families Project, Sustainable Sussex, Low Carbon Trust, Fabrica, Pedal People, Emmaus, Tarner Community Project, Over the Moon in Shoreham, Carers Centre for Brighton & Hove, Wolo Foundation and the Shoreham Rowing Club.

“Through the Rampion Fund, we aim to help charities and community groups to reduce their energy bills long-term, encourage investment in renewable energy and reduce carbon emissions, and we encourage applications now,” said Kevin Richmond, chief executive of the Sussex Community Foundation.

More than a million local people in Sussex have benefited from the fund which covers projects in the region from Littlehampton Harbour in the west to Beachy Head in the east and up to the A272 near Twineham in the north.