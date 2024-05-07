Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The council said local bee expert James Power, who recently published The Bees of Sussex, discovered a male and female Dusky-horned Nomad Bee in Lewes Cemetery.

James said: “Dusky-horned Nomad Bees are a cuckoo of the White-bellied Mining Bee and their presence is a first for Sussex. The White Bellied Mining Bee is also a rare bee and doing well in the cemetery. These aren’t the only rare bees I’ve found there, there are two more notable species, the Broad-faced Mining Bee and its cuckoo, the very scarce Fringeless Nomad Bee – a bee that has only been recorded in Sussex eight times.”

James Power discovered a male and female Dusky-horned Nomad Bee in Lewes Cemetery. Photo: a female by Chris Glanfield

The council has credited the discovery to its policy of reducing the frequency of grass cutting, adding that this allows wildflowers to flourish and improves biodiversity.

Councillor Emily O’Brien, cabinet member for Climate, Nature and Food Systems, said: “I’m hugely grateful to the many groups and volunteers who share the council’s determination to encourage pollinators in the district – their support and hard work makes a huge difference. The discovery of these rare bees is very exciting and testament to mowing for nature in the district, as opposed to the old approach of cutting the grass as short as possible in all our green spaces.”