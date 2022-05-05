Reader’s letter: Eastbourne could level up with solar power

I would like to ask Eastbourne Borough Council to look into putting solar power on the roofs of all their council houses, plus backup battery storage.

This would reduce energy costs for residents on low incomes. Hopefully they could bid for this from central government to promote green energy. We need to do all we can to help the poorest in our community.

Home owners have the option to install solar power where council tenants do not. This would be away of levelling up.