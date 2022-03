I just wanted to give a big ‘shout out’ (in modern parlance!) for the staff of the Eastbourne Recycling Centre in St Philip’s Avenue.

It is a such a well organised, slick and efficient operation and the staff are always friendly and helpful.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What would we do without them? Well done guys and gals!