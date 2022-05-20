Reader's letter: I was delighted by decision to save ancient hedgerow

I have been a member of a local committee for more than two years, in helping to fight against the continual number of planning applications being given the green light in and around the Stone Cross area over recent years.
So, it was with delight to see local councillors of Wealden Planning Committee (South) putting the value of our precious natural resources ahead of the profit motive of continued concreting over of our green and pleasant land, when the area has become very over developed, with little infrastructure implemented to accommodate this growth.
Their concern was to protect the ancient hedgerow along Hailsham Road, Stone Cross by more developers planning to build nine executive style houses.
This ancient, 700-year-old hedge provides vital habitat for the last reptiles, bats, insects and birds of this area.
The bats use it as a wildlife corridor between the roosts in Hailsham Road, and those in adjoining Milton Street, as well as a source of food.
To some, it may be just a hedge, to others, it's life or death!
