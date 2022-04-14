Reader’s letter: The pavements in Eastbourne need more attention

Not for the first time I feel the need to mention about the condition of pavements in Eastbourne and to urge strongly that Eastbourne Borough Council or East Sussex County Council, whichever is responsible, takes a more proactive approach.

This was highlighted when my mother took on Friday April 8 a fall in Victoria Drive and ended up unpleasantly hurting her lip and nose.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It could have been much worse, particularly for someone elderly and frail.

Crossing improvement sign in Victoria Drive, Eastbourne SUS-200207-142751001

Thank you to the very kind lady and gentleman who helped my mother, your concern, kindness and assistance was really appreciated.

It is all too easy to say there are just too many pavement surfaces that need attention or funding issues cause constraint meaning precious little can be done, even more after the pandemic.

However, even if priority can be given to the absolute worse stretches of surface to then replace with smooth tarmac, surely this would make sense?

So please relevant authority, at least take a look at the issue and see if something can be done to prioritise the worst areas of pavement for improvement. They will only deteriorate even more if not dealt with! Hope there can be some positive response!

Perhaps with the broadband upgrades taking place, could this not be a catalyst for replacing pavement surfaces completely with smooth tarmac while also installing the new internet infrastructure?

Maybe someone with far more expertise can answer this?

And while on the subject, with spring well and truly under way, would it not be timely to see some foothpath vegetation trimming on the Downs locally above Eastbourne?