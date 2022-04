Why on earth were the four trees felled, lining Terminus Road between empty Blacks and Debenhams?

The leftover stumps looked healthy and were not long in the tooth.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The spring greenery was surely a redeeming feature at this time of year.

Eastbourne town centre: Terminus Road SUS-200408-154325001