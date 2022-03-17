READER’S LETTER: You can join our Eastbourne affordable housing trust

Thank you so much for the double page article published in your March 11 edition about unsustainable housing targets across Sussex click here to read.

I was heartened to read about the organisations trying to bring about change.

The government is endeavouring to help but there is so much more that could be done, not just by governments, but by ordinary people – even folks like me, a 67-year-old grandmother.

Here in Eastbourne, a group of volunteers formed a community land trust more than three years ago, and we now have more than 100 members.

Trustees have been discovering the huge variety of work being done by other groups similar to ours, and together we make up a national network of around 500 CLTs.

The movement itself is a well established global model.

The Sussex Community Led Housing Hub is supporting us with our first project to build five affordable houses in Langney.

We have acquired land from Eastbourne Borough Council and currently we are raising funds to build the new homes, which will be available next year for working families on low incomes wanting to get on the property ladder.

The homes will be low cost to run and factory-built by a family firm in Newhaven, thereby benefiting the local economy.

As a community benefit society, Eastbourne CLT has a vision to create an intermediate housing marketplace with homes affordable for working families on local wages.

Anyone can become a paid up member of our society for just £1, which will help us grow our voice, and achieve our long term aims.

Our homes remain in Trust under the ownership of the society’s membership, and an asset lock means they can’t be sold on the open market.

This ensures they stay available for future generations in years to come.

Occupiers take out an affordable mortgage for a percentage share of their new home, and also pay a modest rent for the share owned by the Trust.

This part buy/part rent scheme is called Shared Ownership and is growing in popularity among first time buyers.