Register your objections to Owlsbury Farm homes plan, campaigners say

Local group SABRE say the site is completely unsuitable for housing. They cite the nearby Ridgewood Farm development as indicative of problems that are likely to arise if Owlsbury gets the go-ahead.

They say: "If you think the Ridgewood Development is large (with only 250 homes already built out of a planned 1,000) consider this; an additional 350 homes are planned at the Horsted Pond development and now yet another proposal has been submitted for 1,700 homes at Owlsbury directly opposite Ridgewood.'

This means, they say, a total of over 3,500 houses in one concentrated area.They believe this is not the right location for such a large-scale development. The existing infrastructure simply cannot cope. Traffic will become unbearable and local services stretched beyond capacity.

Campaign organisers are encouraged by the objections already submitted on the WDC planning portal but they say they need hundreds more voices to truly make an impact.

Reasons given for objection include an unsustainable location and unacceptable loss of carbon storing agricultural land that has never been previously developed. They say it would cause substantial harm to the character and environment of this part of the Low Weald Landscape Area.

The site has been listed on the draft Local Plan as a reserved site but SABRE points out the site is remote and disconnected from Uckfield town, being west of the A22 and two miles from Uckfield railway station as the crow flies.

The site extends into open countryside and is not determined by good town planning according to need. There is a lack of infrastructure with existing problems with water and sewage for housing in Wealden, they note, especially in areas close to the River Uck. It also conflicts with national policy, local sustainability goals and the principles of prudent land use.

Applicants Fairfax point out that the scheme would offer up to 89 hectares of new public open space and a local centre with amenities such as shops and shared working areas. They also plan for later living accommodation, sports facilities, a primary school and community allotments.