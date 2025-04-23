Residents warned after crack appears in cliffs at Birling Gap

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The National Trust have urged residents to stay away from cliff edges after a new crack appeared in the cliffs at Birling Gap.

A picture taken by the National Trust at Birling Gap on Wednesday, April 23, showcases the crack at the edge of the cliff face.

A spokesperson for National Trust said: “A crack has appeared in the cliffs at Birling Gap.

"This could collapse at any time.

Picture: National Trust/Simeon Marsh

"For your own safety, always stay well away from the cliff edges when visiting.”

People visiting the East Sussex coast have been continually warned to keep clear of the chalk cliff edges due to their instability and regular chalk falls.

A spokesperson for East Sussex County Council said: “As the weather improves and visitor numbers to the area increase, the county council is reminding people of the risks the spectacular but unstable cliffs can pose, as well as the dangers to beach walkers who risk getting cut off by the tide.

“The iconic white cliffs are very popular with visitors but they are extremely unstable and can give way at any time with no warning.

“Each year thousands of tonnes of chalk fall from the cliffs and despite the dangers, visitors regularly stand too close to the edge of the cliffs, or walk or sit at the cliff base when on the beach.”

Councillor Claire Dowling, cabinet member at East Sussex County Council, added: “The cliffs contain many overhangs and cracks that visitors may not be able to see, as illustrated recently by a large crack in the chalk cliff near Belle Tout lighthouse.

“The cliffs, while beautiful, are extremely unstable and huge quantities of chalk can fall at any time with absolutely no warning.

“We want people to enjoy visiting the stunning East Sussex coast but to do so safely and urge them to stay back from the cliff edges and bases.

“Incidents of walkers being stranded on the beach after being cut off by the tide happen more frequently than people realise.

“Visitors can check the tide times before setting out at www.tidetimes.org.uk.”

If visitors see anyone in danger or witness someone who has fallen, they are urged to call 999 immediately and ask for the Coastguard and not attempt to rescue them.