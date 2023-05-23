Rewilding underway in Burgess Hill: video and photos show flowers blooming for BLUE Campaign
Beautiful flowers are blooming in Burgess Hill as part of the BLUE Campaign’s ‘Rewilding Britain’ initiative.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 23rd May 2023, 10:03 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 10:13 BST
The nationwide project aims to restore UK biodiversity with habitats like long grass, hedges and ponds.
This year, Mid Sussex District Council are allowing 39 areas across the district to ‘rewild’, and these can be identified by blue heart information signs.
The location of each area can be found at www.midsussex.gov.uk/leisure-sport/bluecampaign and residents can try rewilding their own gardens with tips from bluecampaignhub.com/gardeners.
Steve Robards took these photos at Orchard Way.
