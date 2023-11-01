River Arun 'the highest it has ever been' in Arundel as Storm Ciarán hits Sussex

Residents in Arundel have taken photos of the River Arun flowing very high.

Some say it looks to be at the highest level it has even been in their memory of living in the town.

You can follow our live blog on Storm Ciarán here.

A snap of Arundel Bridge running over the river, taken by resident Jill Dinsmore, shows the water flowing at a very high level.

Jacqueline Rackham also took snaps of the river and the flooded lowlands in the town.

People are being urged to prepare for the threat of flooding as the storm hits the south from today until Friday.

Ben Lukey, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Large waves and onshore gales caused by Storm Ciarán mean significant flooding is possible along parts of the south coast on Thursday, with minor impacts possible more widely. Flooding is also possible along parts of the coasts of Yorkshire and the north east on Thursday.

“Heavy rain from the storm could see significant surface water flooding from Wednesday evening to Friday and rivers flood on Thursday and Friday in parts of the south and the north east.

“Environment Agency teams are out on the ground operating assets, working with partners and present in those communities that have experienced flooding, looking to minimise the impact on residents.

“We urge people to stay safe on the coast and to remember to take extreme care on coastal paths and promenades. Flooding of low-lying coastal roads is also possible and people must avoid driving through flood water, as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car.

“People should check their flood risk, sign up for free flood warnings and keep up to date with the latest situation at https://www.gov.uk/check-if-youre-at-risk-of-flooding and follow @EnvAgency on X, formerly known as Twitter, for the latest flood updates.”

1 . River Arundel is high Jill Dinsmore took this photo of Arundel Bridge, under which the River Arun is flowing very high. Picture: Jill Dinsmore Photo: Jill Dinsmore

2 . River Arundel is high Jacqueline Rackham took these photos of the River Arun looking very high in Arundel. Picture: Jacqueline Rackham Photo: Jacqueline Rackham

3 . River Arundel is high Jacqueline Rackham took these photos of the River Arun looking very high in Arundel. Picture: Jacqueline Rackham Photo: Jacqueline Rackham

4 . River Arundel is high Jacqueline Rackham took these photos of the River Arun looking very high in Arundel. Picture: Jacqueline Rackham Photo: Jacqueline Rackham