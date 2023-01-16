Fields and roads in East Lavant are flooded after the River Lavant burst its banks.

These images by Eddie Mitchell show the area around Pook Lane and Sheepwash Lane covered in water as the River Lavant continues to over flow following yet more downpours of rain this morning (January 16). Pook Lane has been closed as a result.

Across West Sussex flood warnings remain in place for Barcombe Mills, Bersted on the Aldingbourne Rife, Fittleworth on the Western Rother, Mock Bridge on the River Adur, Pulborough on the River Arun and Westhampnett on the River Lavant.

Flood warnings remain in place for Aldingbourne and Barnham Rifes, Black Ditch, Cranleigh Waters, Finchdean, Dean Lane End and Rowlands Castle, Patcham, West Dean, Singleton, Charlton, East Dean and Chilgrove,

Lower Arun, the River Lavant, River Mole and its tributaries from Kinnersley Manor to South Hersham, River Uck, Upper Ouse, Upper River Ems Valley, Upper River Medway, Upper River Wey and Western Rother.

Alerts for Havant Town Centre on the Lavant Stream, River Lox and Upper Arun have been removed.

