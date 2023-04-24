Roll of Honour: These are the West Sussex groups who helped plant 151,000 trees to celebrate the reign of Queen Elizabeth II

The Queen’s Green Canopy was launched nationally in the summer of 2021 by the late Queen and the then Prince of Wales as part of the celebrations for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The aim was to encourage people from across the United Kingdom to ‘Plant a Tree for the Jubilee’. It was overseen by the Lord Lieutenants of each county – in West Sussex Dame Susan Pyper DCVO,oversaw the launch until her retirement in July 2022 when her successor Lady Emma Barnard completed the project supported by a team of deputy lieutenants led by Dr John Godfrey. The effort saw some 151,000 trees planted in West Sussex with more than 300 organisations, statutoryand voluntary, and individuals take part in the campaign. The Roll of Honour to acknowledge and thank them is listed below.