Roll of Honour: These are the West Sussex groups who helped plant 151,000 trees to celebrate the reign of Queen Elizabeth II

The Queen’s Green Canopy was launched nationally in the summer of 2021 by the late Queen and the then Prince of Wales as part of the celebrations for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The aim was to encourage people from across the United Kingdom to ‘Plant a Tree for the Jubilee’. It was overseen by the Lord Lieutenants of each county – in West Sussex Dame Susan Pyper DCVO,oversaw the launch until her retirement in July 2022 when her successor Lady Emma Barnard completed the project supported by a team of deputy lieutenants led by Dr John Godfrey. The effort saw some 151,000 trees planted in West Sussex with more than 300 organisations, statutoryand voluntary, and individuals take part in the campaign. The Roll of Honour to acknowledge and thank them is listed below.

Gary Shipton
By Gary Shipton
Published 24th Apr 2023, 11:26 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 11:28 BST

7th Crawley (Furnace Green) Cubs

Abbey Road, Worthing

Action in Rural Sussex (AiRS)

A new community orchard at West Hoathly has contributed to the Queen's Green Canopy campaign - from left Deputy Lieutenant Carole Hayward, Douglas Denham St Pinnock, Chair of the Sussex Association of Local Councils and Dr John Godfrey DL, Chair of the QGC West Sussex Task Force.A new community orchard at West Hoathly has contributed to the Queen's Green Canopy campaign - from left Deputy Lieutenant Carole Hayward, Douglas Denham St Pinnock, Chair of the Sussex Association of Local Councils and Dr John Godfrey DL, Chair of the QGC West Sussex Task Force.
A new community orchard at West Hoathly has contributed to the Queen's Green Canopy campaign - from left Deputy Lieutenant Carole Hayward, Douglas Denham St Pinnock, Chair of the Sussex Association of Local Councils and Dr John Godfrey DL, Chair of the QGC West Sussex Task Force.

Adele, Worthing

Adur District Council

Aldingbourne Parish Council

Alex, Steyning

Alison, Crawley

Amberley Parish Council

Andrew Griffith MP

Andrea, Crawley

Angmering Grange Care Home

Angmering Parish Council

Angmering Park Estate

Angmering School

Anna, Chichester

Anne, East Grinstead

Anne, Littlehampton

Anthony, Hassocks

Arthur, Hassocks

Arun District Council

Arundel CE Primary School

Arundel Community Orchard

Arundel Gardens Association

Arundel Lawn Tennis Club

Arundel Town Council

Ashenwood Nature Reserve, Haywards Heath

Ashington Parish Council

Ashurst Parish Council

Ashurst Wood Village Council

Balcombe Estate

Barlavington Estate

Barnham Parish Council

Barratt/David Wilson Homes, Haywards Heath

Bartons Primary School

Beacon Hill Campsite, Horsham

Billingshurst Parish Council

Birdham Parish Council

Bishop of Chichester

Bishop’s Palace Volunteers, Chichester

Bloomberg, Horsham

Bob Tanner, Tree Warden

Bognor Regis in Bloom

Bognor Regis Town Council

Bolney Parish Council

Borde Hill Estate

Botany Bay, Duncton

Bovis Estate, Chichester

Boxgrove Parish Council

Brad, East Grinstead

Brad & Scott, Crawley

Brinsbury College

Broadbourne Chicken Farm, Steyning

Broadbridge Heath Gala Association

Broadbridge Heath Parish Council

Brooklea Residents, Chichester

Buckingham Park School, Shoreham

Burgess Hill Town Council

Carol, Chichester

Caroline & David Nicholls, Worthing

Carylls Meadow Residents, Chichester

Chanctonbury Forest Garden, Steyning

Chantry Meadow Residents, Chichester

Charles Waring, Photographer

Chesswood Junior School, Worthing

Chichester City Council

Chichester College

Chichester District Council

Chichester Festival Theatre

Chichester Harbour Conservancy

Chichester Rotary Club

Chichester Society

Christ’s Hospital School

Cissbury Fields, Worthing

Clapham Parish Council

Clare, Crawley

Clayton Holt, Hassocks

Clayton Wood Natural Burial Ground, Hassocks

Clerks Acre Residents Association, Crawley

Climping Parish Council

Cobnor Activities Centre Trust, Chichester

Cockhaise Farm, Haywards Heath

College Wood Farm, Steyning

Community Gardening (Fairoak Triangle), Worthing

Compton Farm Cottages

Coolham Montessori School

Country Land & Business Association

Covers Timber and Builders’ Merchants

Cowdray Park Estate

CPRE Sussex

Crawley Borough Council

Cuckfield Parish Council

Cuckfield Park & Cricket Club

Daisy Lowe, Horsham

David Foster, IT Consultant

David, Petworth

Denne Neighbourhood Council, Horsham

Diane, Worthing

Dorset House School, Bury

Douglas Denham St Pinnock

Dr Peter Smith, Cartographer

Durrington Infants & Juniors School

Earnley Parish Council

Easebourne CE Primary School

East Broyle Estate, Chichester

East Grinstead in Bloom

East Grinstead Natural History Society

East Grinstead Town Council

East Preston Parish Council

Eastbrook Primary Academy, Southwick

Ella Farm, West Wittering

Ellens Green Memorial Hall, Horsham

Elodie, Crawley

Eurotherm, Worthing

Felicia, Chichester

Ferring Country Centre

Ferring Parish Council

Findon Cricket Club

Findon Place

Findon Valley Parent & Toddler Group

Fishbourne CE Primary School

Fishbourne Roman Palace

Fittleworth CE Primary School

Fittleworth Community Shop & Cafe

Fittleworth Parish Council

Fittleworth Village Community

Florence Park, Chichester

Forest Neighbourhood Council, Horsham

Forest School, Horsham

Freddie, Pulborough

Friends of Clapham & Patching Churches

Friends of Manaton Close, Haywards Heath

Friends of Shipley CE Primary School

Friends of the Meads, Shoreham

Geoffrey, Henfield

Ginny, Petworth

Glebe Primary School, Shoreham

Goodwood Estate

Graffham Village

Graham Gresham Cooke

Great Ote Hall, Burgess Hill

Hammonds Farm, Birdham

Harting Parish Council

Haywards Heath ATC Squadron

Haywards Heath Town Council

Heaselands, Haywards Heath

Henfield Conservation Volunteers

Helen, Burgess Hill

Henfield Parish Council

Henri Brocklebank

Heron Way Primary School, Horsham

Heyshott Parish Council

Hill Family, Billingshurst

Hollycombe Primary School, Milland

Holmsted Farm, Cuckfield

Holy Trinity CE Primary School, Lower Beeding

Horsham District Council

Hurstpierpoint Brownies

Hurstpierpoint Guides

Hurstpierpoint Rainbows

Hurstpierpoint & Sayers Common PC

Itchenor Park Farm, Itchenor

James, Pulborough

Jacqui, Steyning

Jason, Pulborough

Jonathan, Horsham

Jonathan & Caroline Lucas

Josephine Lavelle, Forestry England

Jubilee Footpath Group, Midhurst

Judy, East Grinstead

Julie & Alec, Midhurst

Keniston Housing Association, Crawley

Kim, Arundel

King George Gardens Community, Chichester

Kingsham Primary Academy, Chichester

Knepp Estate

Lady Emma & James Barnard

Lancing College

Lancing Ring

Leconfield Estate

Lewes Home Friendship Group, Hassocks

Littlehampton Town Council

Littleton Farm, Upwaltham

Lisa, Hove

Louisa, Hassocks

Louise, Hassocks

Louise, Pulborough

Lowerhone Farm, Bosham

Lucy, Worthing

Manhood Wildlife & Heritage Group

Maplehurst Road, Chichester

Marianne, Horsham

Meads Primary School, East Grinstead

Medmerry Primary School, Selsey

Michelle, Billingshurst

Michelle, Littlehampton

Michael Tu, Arundel

Mick, Steyning

Middleton-on-Sea Parish Council

Midhurst Rother College

Midhurst Town Council

Mid Sussex District Council

Milland Parish Council

Miller Homes, Chichester

Mitchell’s, Billingshurst

Montessori Nursery, Coolham

National Trust, Petworth

National Trust, Slindon

Neil & Ros Hart, Bepton

Nell Paton, Arundel

New Park Centre, Chichester

Nicky, Chichester

Nigel, Pulborough

Norfolk Estate

Noor Wood, Tortington

North Heath Women’s Institute

North Horsham Parish Council

North Mundham Parish Council

North Walls Residents Association, Chichester

Nurses Cottage, Warningcamp

Nuthurst Parish Council

Oak Grove College, Worthing

Oakwood School, Chichester

Ollie Godfrey, Bury

Ote Hall, Burgess Hill

Pagham Parish Council

Parham House & Gardens

Park Farm, Arundel

Parkfield Conservation, Crawley

Paul Boniface

Penny, Haywards Heath

Paul, Littlehampton

Peter, Chichester

Petworth Community Garden

Petworth Town Council

Pulborough Parish Council

Raynor Family, Hassocks

Redrow Homes, Haywards Heath

Richard, Crawley

Rick, Horsham

Rotary Club of Shoreham & Southwick

Rumboldswhyke CE Primary School, Chichester

Rusper Parish Council

Rustington Parish Council

Sarah, Chichester

Saskia Snel, Oak Creatives

Scott, East Grinstead

Seaford College, Petworth

Seal Bay Resort, Selsey

Seal Primary Academy, Selsey

Scott, East Grinstead

Sephi, Chichester

Scott, East Grinstead

Selsey Community Nursery

Shepherd Neame Ltd., Haywards Heath

Shermanbury Parish Council

Shipley Parish Council

Shoreham Beach Primary School

Simon & Lottie, Upperton, Petworth

Slindon Parish Council

Slinfold Parish Council

Small Dole Village Hall Committee, Henfield

Sonia Lorenzo-Martin

Southbourne Junior School

Southbourne Sea Scouts

South Coast GIS

South Downs National Park Authority

South Downs National Park Trust

South of England Agricultural Society

South Pond Group, Midhurst

Southwater Parish Council

Southwick & Fishersgate Horticultural Society

Squires Garden Centre, Washington

St Giles’ Church, Graffham

St Lawrence CE Primary School

St Margaret’s Church, Fernhurst

St Margaret’s Church, Warnham

St Mark’s CE Primary School, Staplefield

St Mark’s Church, Holbrook

St Mary’s CE Primary School, Washington

St Paul’s Church, Chichester

St Peter’s CE Primary School, Henfield

Stansted Park Foundation

Steyning Community Orchard

Steyning Downland Scheme

Steyning Downland Village Women’s Institute

Steyning for Trees

Steyning Parish Council

Stopham Estate

Sturgeon Smiths, Littlehampton

Summersdale Copse, Chichester

Susan & Jonathan Pyper, West Chiltington

Sussex Grange

Sussex Kelp Restoration Project

Sussex World and its newspapers across West Sussex

Sussex Wildlife Trust

Suzanne, Bognor Regis

Suzanne Benwell, Bognor Regis

Tanbridge House School, Horsham

Tarquin, Henfield

Tarring Flood Action Group

Thakeham Parish Council

The Duke of Norfolk EM

The Leys, Singleton

The March CE Primary School, Westhampnett

The Meads Primary School, East Grinstead

The Old Rectory, Rackham

The Sanctuary, Worthing

The Thatched House Owners, Littlehampton

The Wellderness, Findon

Tillington Parish Council

Tortington Common Dormouse Project

University of Brighton

University of Sussex

Upper Beeding Parish Council

Victor & Sarah, Chichester

Warnham Local Nature Reserve

Warnham Parish Council

Warnham Park

Warningcamp Parish Meeting

Washington Parish Council

Weald & Downland Living Museum

Weald to Waves

Wellderness

West Chiltington Parish Council

West Dean Estate, West Stoke

West Grinstead Parish Council

West Hoathly Parish Council

West Sussex Association of Local Councils

West Sussex County Council

West Sussex Federation of Women’s Institutes

Wild Heart Hill, Findon

William Robinson Gravetye Charity

Windlesham House School Little Nursery

Windmills Junior School, Keymer

Wiston Estate

Woodland Trust

Woodlands House Residence, Chichester

Woodmancote Parish Council

World of Books, Worthing

Worth Abbey

Worthing Borough Council

Worthing Golf Club

Worthing Homes Ltd

Worthing Society

Yapton Parish Council

Zoe, Haywards Heath

