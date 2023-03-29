Chichester was named as the best place to live in the South East in the annual Sunday Times Best Places to Live Guide. It is a view echoed by its most celebrated and significant corporate resident Rolls-Royce Motor Cars whose chief executive says Chichester is also an outstanding place for companies to put down roots – and to expand its operations. The company maintains its global headquarters and manufacturing facility - the only place in the world where Rolls-Royce motor cars are designed and hand-built - just outside the city at the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood. Operating here since 2003, the company now employs over 2,500 people, the majority from the surrounding area, and makes a substantial contribution to the local economy.

Commenting on the Sunday Times survey, CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös said: “Rolls-Royce has been proud to call Chichester its home for the last 20 years, and every passing day has confirmed the wisdom of the decision to base our operations here. We are surrounded by magnificent countryside that reflects our quintessential British brand and consistently delights our international clients and visitors.

"Our business benefits from Chichester’s proximity to major airports, seaports and other transport links; and we’ve been able to recruit and maintain a highly skilled, dedicated and genuinely world-class workforce from Chichester and other neighbouring communities. In our two decades here we’ve successfully transformed our business from automotive manufacturing to become a true luxury house recognised and respected the world over - a transition I firmly believe has been made possible by the unique strengths of our location.

"As well as these practical, commercial reasons for making Chichester the Home of Rolls-Royce in the 21st Century, this area has a powerful historical and emotional resonance for our brand. As most readers will know, our founder, Sir Henry Royce, also chose to make his home in this area: his house at West Wittering remains a place of pilgrimage for Rolls-Royce enthusiasts worldwide. His most famous saying – one we still live by over 100 years later – is: ‘Take the best that exists and make it better’.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars whose Home is at Goodwood, near Chichester, West Sussex

"This is exactly what we plan to do with the proposed expansion of our facilities, on land adjacent to our current site, for which a planning application will be made later this year. In my view, there is nowhere better than Chichester for our company to call home. We love living and working here: I can personally say this is where our hearts and future lie.”

As well as winning the deserved accolade of the best place to live in the South East, Chichester is proud to be the home of one of the top 40 Universities in the UK, as listed in The Guardian league table.

More than 6,000 students study at the University of Chichester, many drawn here by the attractions of the city. They are taught at one of two beautiful campuses in Chichester and Bognor Regis and, each year, over 2,000 highly skilled engineers, physiotherapists, psychologists, social workers, teachers, musicians, actors, sports scientists and other professionals complete their undergraduate or postgraduate studies and receive their degrees at the Graduation Ceremony.

