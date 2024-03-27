Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The application, which was submitted last summer, was formally approved by Chichester District Council at its full Planning Committee meeting on Wednesday March 27.

The company is seeking to secure its long-term future in the area with the largest investment in the Goodwood site since it opened its doors in 2003. In that time, while the main building’s overall footprint has remained largely unchanged, the business has grown and evolved substantially. It is now one of the largest employers in West Sussex, with a workforce of over 2,500 people; 180 new jobs were created last year alone. An independent study by the London School of Economics in 2023 found that Rolls-Royce contributes around £110 million annually to the local economy. The company estimates that, when complete, this extension will boost this figure by a further £71 million per year, as well as the potential to create over 1,000 new jobs.

As the Observer reported in September 2023, Rolls-Royce plans to upgrade its current production facilities and replace old and obsolete equipment in readiness for its future, all-electric product line-up. It will also add capacity for Bespoke customisation and one-off Coachbuild projects.

Indicative visual – aerial view from North East. Photo supplied by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

The planning application details how Rolls-Royce aims both to minimise the development’s impact on the local community and resolve existing issues, particularly around traffic volumes and congestion. The company states that creating substantial new parking and decoupling staff arrival and departure times will eliminate delays, noise and disruption on local roads at shift changeover times. The footpath between Westhampnett and Westerton will be diverted, resurfaced, widened and landscaped to provide year-round, all-weather access for all users, with only a minimal increase in the overall walking time.

Through the planning process, Rolls-Royce has gone to great lengths to acknowledge and allay local concerns. The company held a series of information events in April 2023 for residents to view the plans, express concerns and provide feedback, and continues to work closely with Westhampnett Parish Council and the local authorities. Last month, it appointed its first-ever Community Liaison Officer to provide a full-time, personal link between Rolls-Royce and its neighbours.

Andrew Ball, Head of Corporate Relations at Rolls-Royce, has been involved in the project since its inception. He said: “We're pleased at the outcome of today’s decision, which secures the future of the company. We'd like to thank the many local residents who took the time and trouble to attend our information events, respond to the planning application and provide useful suggestions and feedback. We're absolutely committed to working with our neighbours and making a positive, long-term contribution to the place we're proud to call home."

