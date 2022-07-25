Rother residents left without drinking water

South East Water announced this morning (July 25) that some residents have been left without drinking water due to two burst pipes.
A spokesperson for South East Water said: “Some customers in the Wadhurst, Robertsbridge and Etchingham areas are experiencing water supply issues following two burst water pipes. The bursts have now been repaired but resulted in our drinking water storage tanks going empty.
“Our teams are working hard to restore supplies as soon as possible.”
The company has set up a bottled water station for residents affected by the supply issue.
The spokesperson added: “In the meantime, a bottled water station is open for customers to collect water from. This is at Corner Farm Close, Flimwell, Ticehurst, Wadhurst, TN5 7FE and will be open until 9pm.
"We're sorry to our customers experiencing supply issues.”
A Rother District Council spokesperson said: “We are sorry to hear of the ongoing issues with water supply in areas of the district.
"We are in contact with South East Water to ensure they are sharing information with those affected, prioritising support for vulnerable residents and making bottled water available. Residents can sign up for updates at www.southeastwater.co.uk”