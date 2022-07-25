Rother residents left without drinking water

South East Water announced this morning (July 25) that some residents have been left without drinking water due to two burst pipes.

A spokesperson for South East Water said: “Some customers in the Wadhurst, Robertsbridge and Etchingham areas are experiencing water supply issues following two burst water pipes. The bursts have now been repaired but resulted in our drinking water storage tanks going empty.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our teams are working hard to restore supplies as soon as possible.”

South East Water announced this morning that some residents have been left without drinking water due to two burst pipes. Picture taken from South East Water's Twitter page.

The company has set up a bottled water station for residents affected by the supply issue.

The spokesperson added: “In the meantime, a bottled water station is open for customers to collect water from. This is at Corner Farm Close, Flimwell, Ticehurst, Wadhurst, TN5 7FE and will be open until 9pm.

"We're sorry to our customers experiencing supply issues.”

A Rother District Council spokesperson said: “We are sorry to hear of the ongoing issues with water supply in areas of the district.