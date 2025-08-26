‘Scenes like this really upset us’: litter and graffiti found inside ‘important cultural heritage structure’ in East Sussex

People are being urged to take their rubbish home with them after litter was found inside a pill box in Cuckmere Haven.

Seven Sisters Country Park posted to Facebook on Sunday, August 17, to say that the pill box was ‘filled with discarded litter and graffiti after a busy few days in the park’.

The post said: “We know it’s our busy season and some visitor litter is inevitable but scenes like this really upset us.”

It explained that pill boxes are ‘important cultural heritage structures’ that were built as part of the coastal defences during the Second World War.

Rubbish being removed from a pill box in Cuckmere Haven.

The photos of the litter were taken by Laura Clapham, Ranger for Seven Sisters Country Park.

The post said rangers and volunteers have to clear away ‘cans, plastic bottles, nappies and other waste’.

It added: “There are no bins in Cuckmere Haven as it is a protected landscape and a haven for nature, any rubbish harms the wildlife that lives here. Please take your rubbish home with you and help us to keep this beautiful landscape special.”

A South Downs National Park Authority spokesperson said the ‘key message’ to anyone visiting the wildlife-rich National Park is to ‘leave no trace’.

They said: “We have a number of recycling bins located at the visitor centre and if there is no bin in the landscape, our message is to always take the rubbish home with you.

“Plastics take hundreds of years to break down and are hugely damaging to ecosystems of birds, insects, mammals and fish.

"The South Downs National Park was also designated for its amazing cultural heritage, helping to tell the story of generations of people, and it’s important we all work together to protect these historic gems such as the WWII pillboxes.

“By doing just a little bit for the local environment, we can help protect the National Park for everyone to enjoy, as well as future generations.”