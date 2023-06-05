Schoolchildren in Sussex help ‘slow the flow’ to protect the environment as part of innovative project

Schoolchildren in Sussex have teamed up with Southern Water to install special ‘water slowing’ solutions on their grounds – so the sewer network is protected during and after heavy rainfall.

By slowing the flow of surface water from hard surfaces like classroom roofs and playgrounds, sewers are less likely to see huge jumps in volume in short timeframes – which can go on to trigger the use of storm overflow releases into the environment to protect homes, businesses, schools and communities from flooding.

Thanks to a £1.7m project jointly funded by Southern Water and the Department for Education, schools across Kent, East Sussex, West Sussex, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight have had sustainable drainage systems (SuDS) installed.

Pupils have welcomed the arrival of raingarden planters and water butts over recent months, providing an alternative to water being directly channelled into drains and then the combined sewer network.

The project has also provided an opportunity for Southern Water to engage with school pupils and staff on other issues, including flooding protection and water use.

The three schools in Sussex to benefit are Motcombe Infants School in Eastbourne; Forest Row Church of England Primary School, and Northolmes Junior School in Horsham.

The project is just one of many ways Southern Water is looking at working to reduce storm overflows through projects led by its Clean Rivers and Seas Task Force.

Southern Water’s project lead Nicole McNab said: “This is a fantastic project that showcases how crucial partnership working is. I’d like to thank the schools, students and staff for participating in the scheme, as well as the Department for Education for establishing the programme.