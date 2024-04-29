Wendy Anderson, a member of the Hassocks Uncovered Facebook group, posted several images on Saturday, April 27, that show rubbish strewn along the side of the road on Underhill Lane.

The photos, also shared with the Mid Sussex Times, show bike parts, bags, tools, cardboard and tyres all left in a large puddle. People can report fly-tipping at www.westsussex.gov.uk/land-waste-and-housing/report-fly-tipping.

Wendy said: “It has been dumped right across the narrow lane, making it difficult and dangerous for all road users to pass, especially horses. It’s such a selfish act and will take a lot of effort to pick it all up, at the taxpayers’ expense.”

West Sussex County Council defines fly-tipping as ‘the illegal dumping of waste or rubbish’ either on a roadside, in the countryside or on private land. The County Council and Mid Sussex District Council have been approached for comment.

