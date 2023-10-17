BREAKING
SES Water submits Business Plan for 2025 to 2030 and invites customers views on its future plans

SES Water customers are invited to quiz the company on its future plans at an online meeting in November.
By Matt Pole
Published 17th Oct 2023, 14:34 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 14:35 BST
SES Water, which supplies 160 million litres of drinking water per day to more than 750,000 people, is holding its second ‘Your water, your say’ meeting on Thursday, November 16 from 6pm.

This follows a similar session held in April to understand customers’ priorities for their 2025 to 2030 Business Plan.

The November session will reveal how customers’ views have been taken into account in the water company’s future plans and what how the water supplier will support customers, improve the environment and continue to supply high-quality tap water into the future.

SES Water customers are invited to quiz the company on its future plans at an online meeting in November. Picture contributedSES Water customers are invited to quiz the company on its future plans at an online meeting in November. Picture contributed
Kate Thornton, chief customer officer, said: “At the start of October we submitted our 2025 to 2030 Business Plan to Ofwat, which sets out how we’ll continue to provide high-quality water, protect the environment, and help customers save water and money.

“This is an exciting time for the business as we reflect on our current high performance and look ahead to continue to support our customers, protect the environment and deliver high-quality water to local homes and businesses.

“The ‘Your water, your say’ session is a unique opportunity for our customers to find out more about our plans and ask us their burning questions.”

SES Water’s session is one of 17 sessions planned by water companies up and down the UK.

Those interested should visit www.seswater.co.uk/yourwateryoursay to find out more and register.

They can also visit water regulator Ofwat’s website to find details of other local water or wastewater company plans.