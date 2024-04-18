Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This is an 89% rise in the duration of sewage spills compared to the previous year. The analysis is based on official data from the Environment Agency, compiled by the House of Commons Library for the Liberal Democrats.

It shows sewage was dumped into local rivers such as the Ouse and Cuckmere and off the coastline at Newhaven and Seaford on 1,790 separate occasions in 2023.

Last year, sewage was dumped into England’s rivers over 460,000 times for a total of over 3.6 million hours.

Nine in 10 constituencies in England saw a rise in the duration of sewage dumping and 90% saw a rise in the number of spills in 2023 compared to the previous year.

Director for Wastewater Operations, John Penicud, said: “Slashing the number of storm releases is top priority for us - and our customers. Last November we announced our £1.5 billion storm overflow reduction plan which will combine innovative engineering with nature-based solutions.

“The past 18 months have been the rainiest since records began. The ground is utterly waterlogged in many areas, inundating our own sewers and customers’ drains and sewers.

“We’re extensively relining sewers, to keep sewage in and rainwater out, and our storm release reduction pilot schemes have already proved that nature-based systems can have a real impact.”

Liberal Democrat councillor James MacCleary said: “It is disgusting that there has been such a sharp rise in Southern Water pumping their filthy sewage into local rivers such as the Ouse and Cuckmere and off our coastline at Newhaven and Seaford.

“The Liberal Democrats have led the way for years in campaigning for tougher action to stop this filthy practice. We want to see a tougher water regulator, an end to bonuses for polluting water company bosses and stronger protections for our local environment.”

Maria Caulfield MP said: “The situation is clearly unacceptable, and both the government and I have made that clear to the water companies.

