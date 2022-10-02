Sewage released into three sites across Sussex in the last 72 hours
Sewage has been dumped into three bathing sites along the Sussex coast according to a live map.
Beachbuoy, from Southern Water, gives real-time information about releases of sewer overflows at bathing spots. In areas where sewers were built to carry wastewater and rainwater away from communities, the sewage water is released into the sea to stop the sewers over-flowing during storms or prolonged showers.
On Friday evening (September 30) and today (October 2) Sussex has seen lots of rainfall, causing sewage to be released into three bathing sites in Sussex in the last 72 hours – St Leonards, Bexhill, and Littlehampton.