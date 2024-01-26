Up to 12,000 cubic metres of shingle will be moved to ‘maintain protection to homes and businesses’, according to the Environment Agency.

This is the equivalent of moving ‘almost five Olympic size swimming pools’ and comes after recent storms ‘caused erosion on the beach in Lancing’.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “Important shingle replenishment work started on the beach between Shoreham and Lancing on Monday, January 2. This work will help give better protection to local communities from coastal flooding this winter.

"Recent storms eroded away some of the shingle beach in Lancing which provides a soft engineered flood defence.”

Nick Gray, flood and coastal risk manager at the Environment Agency said shingle is being taken from Shoreham Fort and moved along the beach ‘to the eroded area at Lancing Beach Green’.

He added: “As we enter the winter months, it is essential that the shingle beach is maintained to ensure it continues to provide protection to homes and businesses in Shoreham and Lancing.

“Sea levels are projected to rise by over one metre in the south of England over this century, and with more frequent powerful storms also predicted, the risk of increased coastal erosion and flooding is likely.”

The shingle recycling will help to maintain the flood defences offered by the beach, and to provide the ‘standard of protection required’ by the coastal defence scheme. This was produced by the Environment Agency, in partnership with Worthing Borough Council, in 2005.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “The shingle is loaded into dump trucks by an excavator, which then transport the material along the beach frontage to where it is needed. Bulldozers then position the material into the beach profile.

“The beach will remain open, but the Environment Agency are advising the public to be cautious and keep a safe distance from working machinery.”

Residents living in a flood risk area are urged to check their flood risk, sign up for free flood warnings and keep up to date with the latest situation at https://www.gov.uk/check-flood-risk, call Floodline on 0345 988 1188 or follow @EnvAgencySE on Twitter for the latest flood updates.

1 . Shingle moved from Shoreham to Lancing in effort to protect homes from flooding Shingle recycling has taken place on the beach between Shoreham and Lancing to help reduce the risk of coastal flooding. Photo: Environment Agency

