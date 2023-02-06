Unwanted A-boards, ‘unsightly’ signs and clamping down on cycling in the pedestrianised areas of the city centre are among a host of measures planned as Chichester is set for a massive spring clean by a special task force.

The task force will target 20 areas of Chichester - including the pedestrianised city centre. East Street. Picture by Kate Shemilt

‘Operation Spring Clean’ has been launched to tackle litter and graffiti, and measures brought in to enforce the ‘no cycling zone’ in the city centre in a bid to boost business and make the city much more pleasant for local residents.

And it comes after the Chichester Observer and its website SussexWorld made a call to everyone in the community to support our city and surrounding areas – including to shop locally – so that our city can really shine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initiative came about after Deputy Mayor and Town Crier, Cllr Richard Plowman had a conversation with a young couple who returned back to live in the centre of Chichester after several years overseas and said ‘we love Chichester but it was very noticeably how shabby it had become’.

Mr Plowman, who is also both a city and district councillor, explained: “I decided then and there to take a good look at the state of the Chichester City Centre. Although it was mainly litter and graffiti free, it was indeed looking shabby and cluttered. To do something about it, a multiagency approach with the City, District and County Councils with BID was necessary. So I put a member’s motion for a City Centre Task force to be set up and it was passed unanimously by the district council and has led to the community being involved in Operation Spring Clean” said Richard Plowman

Operation Spring Clean has been set up by a multiagency Chichester Centre Task force to ensure the city centre has an attractive and well-maintained ‘Public Realm’ through undertaking actions which enforce planning conditions on premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes the removal of unsightly ‘To Let’ boards; graffiti; weeds, litter; unnecessary and redundant signs; and A-boards.

Measures will also be taken to enforce the city centre no cycling zone, target unauthorised pedlars and buskers in the precinct and parks as well as ensure premises are in a good state of repair and decoration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is hoped that all tasks will be completed by the end of March of this year.

The first action completed by ‘Operation Spring Clean’ was an audit of the city centre which identified that there were many small tasks required such as weeding, cleaning, tidying up and possibly some painting jobs which could be done by volunteer groups – several of whom had already expressed a desire to help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The city council team has also been busy with the organisation of the volunteer groups including The Rotary, local colleges, The Boys Club, Chichester Society and resident associations and they have preliminary been allocated one of 20 zones in the city centre – but there is still plenty of time for more people to get involved.