The video was uploaded onto TikTok as well as shared on social media.

Following this, TikTok user and Worthing resident Leianne Smith got in touch to say she often ends up litter picking.

"It's so disappointing to see it. Broadwater isn't as bad as some other areas in Worthing, but there is still a bit around, especially during the summer on the green.

The rubbish collected in 30 minutes in one residential street

"Last summer I saw a big group of teenagers eating a KFC on the green and as I walked back from the shops they had left all of the boxes, drinks cups and chip wrappers on the ground right next to the bin. The bin wasn't full so they had no excuse not to dispose of it properly.

"It does make me angry and I often think why should I pick up other peoples litter, but I can't leave it for fear of endangering wildlife. It would be nice not to have to pick anything up at all.”

Residents have also taken to Facebook to air their views on littering in Adur and Worthing.

Ross Dumbrell wrote on the Worthing Herald Facebook page: “I've done similar in my area and filled a carrier-bag with recyclable goods from the floor within a five minute walk...some people just have no respect for the area they live in!”

Steve Cowler wrote on the Shoreham Herald Facebook page: “I think it needs to be drilled into kids at primary school, it's amazing what children can educate their parents about with regard to litter, recycling, plastic waste etc. Such a shame that I should imagine a very small percentage of people that litter can create so much.”

An Adur & Worthing Councils spokesperson said: “Adur and Worthing doesn't have a particular problem with litter compared to other areas, and most people who live, work and visit the area bin their rubbish responsibly.

“However we aren't complacent and take the issue of litter seriously. Our teams are out every day clearing litter to keep Adur and Worthing clean and tidy.

"We regularly clean in and around the A24 and also carry out pre-planned work on the A27, closing lanes at night-time so that we do not cause traffic disruption.

“In the last year we have removed more than 1,300 tonnes of litter from public bins, the roadside, hedges and paths across our area.”

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson added: “The clearing of roadside litter is the remit of the district and borough councils in the county. This often requires traffic management, which is for the safety of both the workforce and other road users, and involves significant cost – all because of the selfishness of those who threw litter there in the first place, which causes an eyesore, could be a hazard and a threat to wildlife, too.